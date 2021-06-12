CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 29,915 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 450.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 7,241 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $380,224.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.