CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 6,728 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.23% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2,319.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,479,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,133,000.

Shares of KBA opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $53.32.

