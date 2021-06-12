CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 9,980 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $692,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

ET stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

