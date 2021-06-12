CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CONE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,967,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CONE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.