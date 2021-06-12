CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,421 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after acquiring an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after acquiring an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

FAST stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.