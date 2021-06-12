CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,620 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

