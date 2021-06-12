CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth $28,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $143.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

