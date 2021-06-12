CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 728,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,555,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,840,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,151,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,731,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,420,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $267.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.18. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

