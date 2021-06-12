CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 216.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,855 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSTH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,087,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTH opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

