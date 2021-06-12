CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 865,397 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 226,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIV. Barclays boosted their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

