CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Western Digital by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 81,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $74.78 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

