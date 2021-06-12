CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

OC opened at $99.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.