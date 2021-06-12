CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 449.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000.

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.84.

