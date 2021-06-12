CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 599.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1,556.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,614 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,955 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

