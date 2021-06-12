CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after purchasing an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $223,801,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,130 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,421. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $183.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.57 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.61.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.