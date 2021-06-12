CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after buying an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $77,548.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,893.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 182,358 shares of company stock worth $21,229,515 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $114.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.23 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

