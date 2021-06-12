CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,344 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.39.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.