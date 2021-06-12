CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 102.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903,973 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.22% of Denison Mines worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DNN. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 592,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 117,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denison Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

DNN opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

