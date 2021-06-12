CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 262.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,955 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

