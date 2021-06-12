CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $258.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.79 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of -587.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

