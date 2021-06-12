CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

