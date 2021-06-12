CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,325.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,270.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $747.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total transaction of $1,566,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.