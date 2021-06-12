CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,392 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 38,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $68.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.95. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

