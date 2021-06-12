CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $33.18 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.08.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

