CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 1,301 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $198.53 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.81 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.06.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

