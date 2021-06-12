CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 30,438 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 348.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FOX by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $23.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.