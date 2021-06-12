CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 34,418 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 146.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Chemours by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The Chemours by 247.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

