CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 4,118 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of MHK stock opened at $193.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.