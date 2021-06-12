CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 5,105 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $75,886,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $31,892,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $35,294,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.23.

AYX stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,373. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

