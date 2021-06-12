CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $198.43.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

