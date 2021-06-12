CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $83.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

