CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 28,247 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,247 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

