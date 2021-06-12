CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 2,829 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock opened at $561.79 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

