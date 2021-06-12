CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 730.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

Shares of REGN opened at $525.55 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $499.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

