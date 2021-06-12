CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,189 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.58. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.