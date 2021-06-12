CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $1.80 Million Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 934.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $88.25 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.863 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

