CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $77.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

