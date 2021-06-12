CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,510 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $73.23 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.10.

