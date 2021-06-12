CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $234,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 38.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 117,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 97,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77.

