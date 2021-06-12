Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.82. Cielo shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 105,998 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $498.11 million for the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 5.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

