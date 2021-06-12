Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285,800 shares during the quarter. Cinemark comprises approximately 1.2% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.78% of Cinemark worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.42.

NYSE:CNK traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.87. 2,180,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,159. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.