Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.
Cineplex stock opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.67.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
