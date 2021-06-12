Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Cineplex stock opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.67.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.2194548 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

