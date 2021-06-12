Cipher (CPR) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Cipher has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $131,733.80 and $84,938.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

