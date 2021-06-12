CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,148,000 after purchasing an additional 531,380 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,434,000 after purchasing an additional 103,203 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,046,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,108,000 after purchasing an additional 131,948 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIT opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

