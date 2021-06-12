Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.93

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $13.25. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 220 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.