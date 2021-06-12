Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Citrix Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $120.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $93,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

