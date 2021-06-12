City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 393.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEVY opened at $5.78 on Friday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Get City Developments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDEVY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of City Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.