Civitas (CIV) Price Hits $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Civitas has a total market cap of $139,066.63 and $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 37.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000837 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002602 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,115,358 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.