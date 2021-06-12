CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Down 66.7% in May

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31. CKX Lands has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

