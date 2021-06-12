Clayton Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,954 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,000. Centene comprises approximately 1.9% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Centene by 35.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Centene by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 1,915,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.04.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.